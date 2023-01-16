HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of box trucks were torched at a party rental business in Hialeah in a possible arson attack.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the fire along West 80th Street, near 22nd Avenue, Monday morning.

The trucks’ engine compartments sustained heavy damage.

However, a yellow truck parked between the box trucks wasn’t touched.

Tow trucks have removed the box trucks, so arson investigators can have a better look at them.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.