KEY BISCAYNE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including two children, were rushed to the hospital, and the bodies of two men were recovered following a boat crash off Key Biscayne.

7News cameras on Saturday captured first responders at the scene near Nixon Beach.

According to authorities, two boats, one with five people on board and the other with seven people, collided in the bay Friday night.

Miami Fire Rescue officials said the call came at 10:45 p.m.

Investigators said one of the vessels apparently T-boned the other. One of the boats was 21 feet long, and the other was just over 30 feet long.

One of the vessels started to sink as first responders, along with the U.S. Coast Guard, pulled people from the water.

The victims were transported to Mercy Hospital and Ryder Trauma Center.

“There were 11 patients that we needed to treat and assess. Ten of those patients were transported to area hospitals, two in critical condition, one minor, one adult, and there was also another minor that was transported to the hospital,” said City of Miami Fire Rescue Lt. Pete Sanchez. “At this time, we are currently still searching for a 12th victim. It’s an adult male that went missing at the impact point.”

A Coast Guard helicopter air crew recovered one body from the water. A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crew recovered the other body from the water.

Investigators said one of the victims was a man in his 60s, and they described the other as an elderly man.

Officials said one of the victims in critical condition is a 15-year-old boy who nearly drowned. He was taken to Ryder Trauma Center.

The other victim in critical condition is a 7-year-old son who suffered stomach injuries. His mother is listed in stable condition.

The rest of the victims suffered minor injuries, officials said.

The search continued into Saturday morning. It is unclear whether or not the search was called off during the overnight hours.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is the lead agency in the ongoing investigation.

