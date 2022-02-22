MIAMI (WSVN) - The owners and managers of two beauty salons and a clothing store in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood are asking for the public’s help after, they said, their businesses were targeted by burglars.

Speaking with 7News on Monday, business owner Christian Veras said the subject or subjects have struck more than once.

“This is not the first time. It is the second time in a month,” he said.

Both salons and the clothing store are located in the heart of Little Havana along Southwest Eighth Street.

Surveillance video captured the perpetrator as he broke into Veras’ salon for a second time, Sunday.

Veras said the burglar got away with six bottles of shampoo and his sense of security.

“It’s more the damage and the security than the fact that they stole,” he said.

Down the street, the management of the resort wear shop Panawaiian, located near 15th Avenue, said they’ve been broken into three times.

“He broke the window, he couldn’t get in because there was a lot of mannequins there, but then he attacked the door on the second time,” said manager Amanda Nerinen, “and the minute we put back the door, he attacked it again.”

Across the street from Panawaiian, at Inna Beauty Salon, video shows someone trying to get in on two occasions.

The store’s owner, Inna Díaz, said the burglar was unsuccessful.

Díaz said she hasn’t been able to sleep because she’s always looking at her security cameras.

“I don’t know what his aim is about, but it’s still scary at the same time, so everybody’s looking,” said Nerinen. “I’m looking at everything in a different eye now, seeing how we’ve been attacked three times.”

The business owners and managers said they’re not sure whether it’s the same person who targeted all three businesses, but they’re hopeful an arrest will be made soon.

“It’s frustrating. You have a broken door, you have to deal with closing the business and organizing it back again,” said Nerinen.

“It’s not fair what’s going on,” said Veras.

All three businesses have filed police reports.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

