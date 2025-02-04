MIAMI (WSVN) - Two suspected shooters were caught and cuffed following their involvement to a fatal shooting at a Wawa gas station.

Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Riley and 20-year-old John Lockley faced a judge Tuesday morning.

The two men were accused of a fatal shooting at a Wawa station along Coconut Palm Drive and Southwest 112th Avenue in Miami on December 22.

The victim was later identified as 37-year-old JD Jones Jr.

Both suspects face a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

The judge denied bond for both of them.

