MIAMI (WSVN) - Two suspected shooters were caught and cuffed following their involvement to a fatal shooting at a Wawa gas station.
Thirty-one-year-old Andrew Riley and 20-year-old John Lockley faced a judge Tuesday morning.
The two men were accused of a fatal shooting at a Wawa station along Coconut Palm Drive and Southwest 112th Avenue in Miami on December 22.
The victim was later identified as 37-year-old JD Jones Jr.
Both suspects face a long list of charges, including second-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, kidnapping with a firearm, tampering with evidence, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
The judge denied bond for both of them.
