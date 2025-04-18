MIAMI (WSVN) - Two men were arrested for armed cocaine trafficking after a big narcotics bust in Miami.

Jose Andres Reyes and Jose Benjamin Corujo, both 26, were arrested Thursday at a shopping center parking lot located near Northwest 57th Avenue and 7th Street. Both men were in violation of their probation at the time of the arrests.

The arrests came as a result of an all-day narcotics buy-bust operation conducted by the Miami Police Special Investigations Section Narcotics Unit, alongside the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, the City of Miami Public Safety Department, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the State Attorney’s Office.

Authorities seized over 180 pounds of cocaine, 484 grams of marijuana, and quantities of oxycodone, Adderall, and Xanax. Multiple firearms, including 10 rifles, an AK-47, and three revolvers, were also confiscated, alongside ammunition and magazines.

Reyes had previously been charged with attempted felony murder with a deadly weapon. Corujo with battery on a law enforcement officer.

