NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a beating in North Miami that led to shots fired, sending one person to the hospital.

Investigators said 22-year old Illan Geordanice is accused of attacking a tow truck driver at Global Auto Repair, located in the area of Northwest Seventh Avenue and 120th Street, Monday morning.

Police said Geordanice and co-defendant Georges Boyer ran outside when they noticed their white BMW was being repossessed.

The duo reportedly pointed weapons at the victim and began to beat him on the roadside when he tried to record them on his cellphone.

At some point, someone discharged a firearm. It remains unclear who was injured, but Leslie Erb, who runs a business next door to where the incident took place, said it was not the tow truck driver.

Boyer has since bonded out of jail. Geordanice has been sentenced to house arrest.

