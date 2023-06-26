DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested a man and a woman in connection to the armed robbery of a 16-year-old boy in South Miami-Dade, an incident that was recorded on video later posted on social media.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 18-year-old Jayden Sanders called the victim on June 18 and asked if he wanted to go to the beach.

When the teen agreed, investigators said, Sanders and a car full of passengers picked the victim up.

At around 2:30 p.m., police said, they got to the area of Southwest 353rd Street and 18th Avenue, and that’s when Sanders pulled the car over.

Investigators said Sanders, 21-year-old Kaya Burgos and a third person pulled out a rifle and two semi-automatic guns and pointed them at the victim’s head.

An arrest report states Burgos began demanding the victim, “Give up all that [expletive], referring to his sneakers, gold neck chain, camera, and iPhone XR.”

Investigators said the victim eventually got away, ran home and told police the next day.

Burgos and Sanders were arrested charged with armed robbery with a deadly weapon.

But police are still searching for the third individual​ and another person who, they said, was also involved.

In a separate video, one of the subjects who is still at large is seen bragging about his actions, claiming he told the victim to get out and fight him.

If you have any information on this robbery or the whereabouts of the other subjects, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

