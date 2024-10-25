NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two men accused of a trashy crime in a Northwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Cellphone video captured the suspects dumping construction materials in the area of Northwest 74th Street and 12th Avenue on Sept. 10.

A closer look at the video shows the garbage that the men tossed out of their pickup truck.

Investigators with Miami-Dade County’s Department of Solid Waste Management tracked the duo down.

Both of them were charged with felony illegal dumping.

