MIAMI (WSVN) - Chaos erupted at a Miami-Dade Commission meeting after a woman objecting to recent developments between local law enforcement and the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement was dragged away by deputies.

Thursday’s bedlam began when 36-year-old Camila Ramos, who was awaiting her chance to speak, asked for clarification when Miami-Dade Commission Chair Anthony Rodriguez explained that future opportunities for anyone to speak on the collaboration between ICE and Miami-Dade County would be barred.

When a Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputy demanded she remain silent, Ramos refused, causing her to be forcibly removed by responding deputies.

“No, I have a right to understand this process,” Ramos said as officers dragged her out. “You don’t need to do this; I just need you to listen.”

Onlookers loudly objected, following the deputies as they dragged Ramos outside of the room. She allegedly had collided with a sign before being pushed to the floor by officers.

“Let her speak, let her speak,” several onlookers began chanting in cellphone video of the incident.

The resulting confrontation led to multiple small scuffles with law enforcement in the second-floor chambers of the facility. Several other protesters were seen being led out of the County Hall in handcuffs.

According to police reports, an MDSO sergeant was asked to assist in the removal of Ramos from the chamber where she then proceeded to strike the sergeant in the face with a closed fist amid a struggle.

Before the clash, Ramos asked to speak on an agenda item about an agreement between county jails and ICE. The proposal would let the county hold immigration detainees in jail for up to 48 hours, charging the federal government $50 per person.

Commissioner Rene Garcia spoke on the climate surrounding the incident.

“In the political environment that we’re in right now, it is always going to be, you know, you have agitators that come in on either side of the aisle,” said Garcia.

Miami-Dade County approved of the agreement with ICE for the county jail’s immigration detainee system earlier this year. The agreement is now mandated by Florida law.

The resolution, which sought to confirm financial reimbursement for the county, was deferred on Thursday because Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava had already signed the agreement.

“Apparently, the mayor signed this agreement in March of 2025, but from what I understand, we had to enter into this agreement in order to be reimbursed,” said Commissioner Roberto Gonzalez.

Another individual identified as Zachary Spicer was also apprehended and charged with resisting arrest.

Ramos is currently in custody. She faces charges of battery of an officer and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.