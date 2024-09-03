SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been arrested after, police said, they shot an employee at a tattoo shop.

Miami-Dade Police responded to the shooting at the shop located along Southwest 130th Avenue and 56th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the pair ambushing and then shooting the employee.

On Saturday, officers arrested Nathaniel Sweeting and Elijah Young. They face attempted murder, robbery and carjacking charges.

The victim survived the shooting and was treated for his injuries in the hospital.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.