MEDLEY, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men are behind bars after, police say, they stole mail from several businesses in Medley.

Medley Police officers say the men were caught on surveillance video prying into a mailbox at a warehouse on Northwest 78th Street, just off the Palmetto Expressway.

Video shows a work van arriving at the warehouse. One of the suspects gets out and walks toward the building. Soon after, another camera angle captures him breaking into the mailbox with a screwdriver.

The suspects, identified as Yoel Ampudia Hernandez and Duniel Mederos Veliz, were arrested following a traffic stop by an officer.

Both appeared in bond court on Monday. Charges against them include armed burglary, among other charges.

“The methods that they’re using are just opening up mailboxes, and normally, most of these businesses have checks of large quantities, and they go ahead and use fake identities to cash out the checks. So that’s mainly why they hit businesses,” said Medley Police Sgt. Luis Rivera.

According to police, this isn’t the first time the thieves have taken mail that isn’t theirs. They say one of the suspects attempted to take mail from another business in the area.

Officers say they want other businesses in the area to come forward if they were victims of these two suspects.

“We have approximately two to three businesses that are possibly victims of this. If there are any other businesses in the area or adjacent jurisdiction that have possible video footage of these possible males matching the description, you can let us know,” said Rivera.

If you have any information on this crime, call Medley Police Department at (305) 883-2047.

