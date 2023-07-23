NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken two people into custody following a violent rollover wreck overnight near the Pelican Harbor Marina in Miami.

According to investigators, the crash happened along the John F. Kennedy Causeway, where the car flipped upside down and engulfed in flames, just before 4 a.m., Sunday.

Police said the crash was a result of the driver of a black Kia involved fleeing an attempted traffic stop in North Bay Village. However, a high-speed chase did not occur.

Both occupants of the vehicle fled on foot after the crash.

Cameras captured the police extracting a man from the water shortly after the wreck. He was taken into custody along with the passenger in the car.

No injuries were reported.

A tow truck removed the Kia from the site after crime scene technicians collected evidence from the vehicle.

North Bay Village Police later identified the driver as 24-year-old Kenny Collins and the passenger as 20-year-old Elijah Moore. They face charges of resisting arrest and fleeing and eluding police officers

The investigation led to the closure of the marina’s boat ramp, but it has since reopened to the public.

