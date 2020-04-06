2 arrested after reports of mail thefts in Hialeah neighborhood

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two young men in connection to a string of mail thefts in a Hialeah neighborhood.

7News cameras captured Hialeah Police officers as they took 19-year-old Jonathan Perera and 18-year-old Ramses Fernandez-Rodriguez, early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, officers had been been tipped off that dozens of homes near West Fifth Place and 65th Drive had their mail stolen by two men.

Officials said they found a large amount of mail in the suspects’ bags, including personal items that could have been used to commit fraud.

