2 arrested after Miami Beach cops find guns, drugs inside car parked illegally

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers seized guns, drugs and ammunition after approaching a vehicle that was parked illegally in South Beach, leading to the arrest of two men.

According to Miami Beach Police, Johnny Jean, 19, and Robert Lee Jr Perry, 21, were inside the vehicle parked illegally near The Licking along Washington Avenue, Sunday.

An officer who approached the white Mercedes Benz spotted the guns and drugs.

Investigators said one of the guns had been reported stolen.

Perry told police he is currently on probation for an unoccupied burglary.

Jean and Perry now face charges for a concealed firearm, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

