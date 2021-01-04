2 arrested after Miami Beach cops find guns, drugs inside car parked illegally

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers seized guns, drugs and ammunition after approaching a vehicle that was parked illegally in South Beach, leading to the arrest of two men.

According to Miami Beach Police, Johnny Jean, 19, and Robert Lee Jr Perry, 21, were inside the vehicle parked illegally near The Licking along Washington Avenue, Sunday.

An officer who approached the white Mercedes Benz spotted the guns and drugs.

DRUGS AND GUNS SEIZED: Last night, officers observed an occupied vehicle along Washington Ave parked in a bicycle lane. Officers approached the vehicle and observed a firearm inside. The investigation led to the arrest of two subjects who were charged with multiple felonies.

1/2 pic.twitter.com/uqqflctsIj — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) January 3, 2021

Investigators said one of the guns had been reported stolen.

Perry told police he is currently on probation for an unoccupied burglary.

Jean and Perry now face charges for a concealed firearm, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.