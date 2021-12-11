MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have arrested two men in connection to a machete attack that took place in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

Miami Police took 34-year-old Emilio Vilchez and 32-year-old Carlos Benitez into custody on Saturday, one day after, they said, an apparent argument led to an elderly man getting attacked with a machete.

Both suspects face charges of felony battery.

The victim, identified as Jorge Guzman, remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Benitez is being held on $5,000 bond plus house arrest.

Vilchez will be on house arrest and was issued a stay away order for Guzman.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

