MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police arrested two men after, investigators said, they posed as rideshare drivers and robbed people leaving a South Beach nightclub.

According to detectives, Fevry Gentillon, 43, and Kerbert Jean, 56, targeted intoxicated patrons walking out of Twist, located along Washington Avenue, near 11th Street, just feet away from Miami Beach Police headquarters.

During their court appearance on Friday, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Mindy S. Glazer read the charges that the duo face and denied them bond.

“Armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon,” said Glazer.

After picking up the unsuspecting victims, police said, the two men robbed the victims at gunpoint.

“One would be in an actual cab when an intoxicated individual would approach the driver, he would deny them service and tip off the other driver who is in an unmarked vehicle,” said Miami Beach Police Officer Christopher Bess. “That driver would then lure the intoxicated victim inside of his vehicle, drive off to other locations throughout the city or around Miami-Dade County, rob them at gunpoint and oftentimes utilize their credit cards at different ATM machines.”

Gentillon and Jean were arrested Thursday night. They face several charges, including armed robbery, kidnapping and credit card fraud.

“You’re a predator. These guys were extremely brazen and dangerous,” said Bess. “They knew exactly what they were doing, and they preyed on vulnerable and intoxicated victims.”

This isn’t the only car service con taking place on the beach and elsewhere in Miami.

Earlier this year, Alejandro Yadir Gongora and Estalin Maurad-Avecillas were accused of working together as fake rideshare drivers, luring women into their cars to rob and assault them.

“He made me believe that, that was my Uber and said, ‘Get in the car. Get in the car,'” said a victim.

Gongora and Maurad-Avecillas were arrested and remain behind bars. Both face a list of charges, including sexual battery and kidnapping, in connection to the incidents.

“Six counts of fraudulent use of personal identification,” said Glazer. “A strong-arm robbery and grand theft.”

Now, two more accused con men are locked up and off the streets.

“They confessed. They told investigators that there are other victims out there,” said Bess.

According to officers, several people came forward filing similar reports with investigators, and that’s when they were able to determine that the duo were working together to target clubgoers in South Beach’s entertainment district.

Police urge the public to use verified rides on secured apps, always check the license plate, and verify the driver’s name and photo before entering a vehicle.

If you have any information on other robberies or are a victim, call Miami Beach Police at 305.673.7900 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

