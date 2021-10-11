MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two good Samaritans rushed to the aid of a Miami Beach Police officer who was involved in a crash that left the driver of a sports car in handcuffs.

A vacation for U.S. Army veterans David Kelley and Michael Lane was interrupted by a crash involving a little red Corvette and an all-terrain vehicle being driven by the officer, early Sunday morning.

“Me and my buddy, we were both years in the military, so our first reaction is to help out, like, you see something happen, you go run straight toward it,” said Lane.

“You hear the noise, and you see it happen, and instinct kicks over,” said Kelley. “You’re not really thinking.”

The crash happened at the intersection of Ninth Street and Washington Avenue on South Beach, just after 4:30 a.m.

According to investigators, the officer was responding to an emergency call when the Corvette didn’t yield to the officer and crashed into him.

“I saw him fly in the air, over the hood, and land and roll off the hood into the curb and everything,” said Lane.

Kelley rushed in first, with Lane right behind him, before Kelley noticed his family was inside a dark-colored SUV next to the Corvette.

The SUV’s involvement in the crash is unclear.

Kelley said the officer seemed dazed but OK.

“He was OK. He wasn’t bleeding too heavy, so at that time, all the officers responded to the scene, and they treated him from there, so I pulled off to the side,” said Kelley.

The officer was transported to Mount Sinai Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

The driver of the Corvette, later identified as Nash Martin, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license.

As for Kelley and Lane, they said they’re happy their military training and fate had them in the right spot to lend a hand.

“I’d help anyone out, no matter who you are,” said Kelley.

Martin has since bonded out of prison.

