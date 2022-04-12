NARANJA, Fla. (WSVN) – Two animals have gone on a series of attacks in one South Florida neighborhood, leaving neighbors furious and scared.

The vicious attacks began Thursday, in the area of the 1400 Block of Southwest 260th Street, as Valerie went on an afternoon stroll with her pups, and it quickly turned into her worst nightmare.

“Before I could do anything,” said Valerie, “he had him by the neck.”

In the corner of the video, two American Bulldogs run out of frame, where Valerie and her three dogs were.

“I’m desperately trying to hit them with stuff, whatever I can and nothing was working,” said Valerie.

Minutes later, Valerie could be seen rushing back home to call for help, and her Chihuahua Gordie was lifeless being dragged behind her, while she held another dog.

“It was just heartbreaking,” said Valerie.

On the other side of the neighborhood, there was another attack by the same two American bulldogs, within minutes of the first attack. Although the attack didn’t only involve another dog. Both Illiana and her husky were cut up and bitten.

Illiana now has to get rabbis shots.

“We can’t live in peace until those dogs are out of this property,” said the HOA Vice President of Cedar Wood Homes, Juan Armas. “When are they going to do something? When somebody is killed? Because if they kill one of those little kids walking around, that’s when the police and animal control will do something.”

Residents of the neighborhood said they have been terrorized by the two dogs since February. That was when Valerie tragically lost one of her dogs.

Animal Control was called but representatives for Miami-Dade County said the proper paperwork wasn’t filled out. Now they are investigating.

In the meantime, neighbors are not waiting around.

Valerie now carries a bat around when she takes her other dog for a stroll, she said she never believed that this would be the outcome.

“I can’t have my people walking around with dogs, with sticks, with bats to protect themselves,” said Armas.

7News reached out to the owners of the two American bulldogs for a statement. They had no comment and slammed the door on a 7News reporter’s face.

“Animal control needs to take them, and they need to put them down,” said Valerie.

Neighbors told 7News the two American Bulldogs are in the process of being taken to the Dominican Republic but said that is not enough. Many plan on taking legal action against the owners of the dogs.

