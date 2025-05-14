SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Fire crews are battling a two-alarm grass fire that broke out in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the blaze on Southwest 127th Avenue and 128th Street, just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

#MDFR and @FLForestService are responding to a #SecondAlarm grass fire near SW 127 Avenue and SW 128 Street. There is heavy smoke in the area as a result of the fire. Those with respiratory conditions are advised to stay indoors and recirculate their A/C in their homes and… pic.twitter.com/QXABamMilb — Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (@MiamiDadeFire) May 14, 2025

Firefighters were seen battling the flames and throwing water on the flames.

The Florida Forest Service is also assisting with the fire.

Fire rescue officials said 15 acres have been burned.

Officials have advised people with respiratory issues to remain inside with the air conditioning in recirculation mode.

No injuries have been reported.

So far, nearby homes are not affected.

