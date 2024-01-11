MIAMI (WSVN) - A fire broke out at a business in a strip mall in Miami’s Little Havana section.

City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at a fabric store in the area of Southwest 24th Court and Eighth Street, Wednesday night.

Officials said over 60 firefighters responded to a 2-alarm fire that impacted four to five neighboring businesses in the strip mall with smoke and water damage.

No one was injured.

The store has since been boarded up.

Fire officials remained at the scene for hours looking for hot spots across the impacted area.

The owners of the store said the cause of the fire was some sort of an electrical problem.

