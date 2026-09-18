FLORIDA CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - - A stabbing in Florida City sent two people to the hospital, officials said.

Florida City Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene of the incident in the area of Lucy Street and Southwest Eighth Avenue, just after 9 p.m. on Thursday.

First responders airlifted both victims to an area hospital as trauma alerts. Their conditions are unknown.

MDFR officials said paramedics treated two other people at the scene, but they didn’t need to go to the hospital.

As of Friday morning, it remains unclear whether or not anyone was taken into custody.

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