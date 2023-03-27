MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted two people to the hospital after they were involved in a personal watercraft crash near Virginia Key, police said.

City of Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident near the Miami Marine Stadium, late Sunday afternoon.

According to investigators, the collision happened at around 4:45 p.m.

“A JetSki accident. Air rescue en route,” said a dispatcher in radio transmissions.

7News cameras captured first responders as they brought the victims to land, then took them away by air.

Both victims were airlifted to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

Back on the water, the investigation continued, as marine patrol units sat near the personal watercraft and detectives work to determine what caused the crash.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.