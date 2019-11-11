2 airlifted after multi-vehicle crash outside Hialeah home

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted two people to the hospital after, they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash outside of a house in a Hialeah neighborhood, leading police to shut down a roadway.

Hialeah Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the crash along West 60th Street, near 14th Lane, just after 5:15 p.m.

7SkyForce captured three damaged cars in the driveway of the home. A maroon sedan apparently came to rest against the house.

Police have shut down all westbound lanes and a couple of eastbound lanes of West 60th Street near the scene of the crash. They have urged drivers to avoid the area.

According to Hialeah Fire Rescue, a 50-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman were injured. They said the female patient was awake and alert, but the man was somewhat disoriented.

Paramedics have airlifted the victims to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews are assisting.

