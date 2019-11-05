2 airlifted after boat catches fire in South Miami-Dade

SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men were had to be airlifted following a boat fire in South Miami-Dade.

7SkyForce showed emergency vehicles parked near the 19000 block of Southwest 302nd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

There were no apparent bodies of water near the property, but several boats were present.

Firefighters responded to a home where an airboat under construction went up in flames following a flash fire.

Air Rescue was dispatched to the scene and was seen transporting two male adult trauma victims who suffered burns from the incident.

Most of the burns were upper body — abdomen and thighs — as well as minor burns to their hands and face.

Air Rescue landed at field at South Dade Senior High school, near their basketball court.

The victims’ faces were covered with special material because of the severe burns.

Both victims were airlifted to Kendall Regional hospital.

Crews were seen waiting on fire officials to report to the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.