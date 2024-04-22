SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews airlifted two people to the hospital after they were involved in what officials described as a boat accident in Biscayne Bay.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the accident near Boca Chita, Sunday night.

Paramedics airlifted both victims to Jackson South Medical Center. As of late Sunday night, their conditions are unknown.

Both vessels involved were brought to Black Point Marina in South Miami-Dade.

The number of people aboard the boats at the time of the accident is not known, as authorities continue to investigate.

