2 adults, 2 children hospitalized after shooting in North Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have transported two adults and two children to the hospital following a shooting that rocked a North Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units have responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Northwest 151st Street, near Second Avenue, Monday evening.

Investigators said the children who were injured are a 6-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl.

Witness Reginald Jean described the heart-stopping moments when the young victims came under fire.

“I did see a bullet graze her on her leg, and then the little boy who was sleeping in the back seat, he got shot right here in the back,” he said.

“We should be outraged. This is a heinous crime. This is a family-oriented community,” said MDPD detective Khristopher Welch.

Police said there was some type of large gathering when the shooter drove up in a black car, just before 6 p.m.

“The subject exited the vehicle, shot into the crowd, re-entered the vehicle and then fled the scene,” said Welch.

“I heard multiple gunshots, I’d say 10 or more,” said area resident Rebeka Scott.

“I ducked low. I was trying to look, but I’m like, ‘You know what? Let me just stay low ’cause bullets might fly anywhere, and I don’t want to get hit,'” said Jean.

Police said all of the victims drove to another hospital before they were transported to Ryder Trauma Center.

7News cameras captured one of the children shortly after being airlifted to the hospital.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, they are all listed in stable condition.

“It’s horrible. It’s really horrible,” said Scott.

Back at the crime scene, investigators spent hours taking pictures and placing evidence markers on the ground.

Unfortunately, police said, they don’t have much to go on, so now they’re turning to the public for help.

“We don’t know if the shooter was known to the victim,” said Welch. “At this particular point in time, we don’t know if there was another individual or individuals in the vehicle.”

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

