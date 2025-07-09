MIAMI (WSVN) - City of Miami Police are looking for a person, they believe, stole two AC condenser units last month from a home that was under construction.

Surveillance video showed the subject outside the home located at Northwest 13 Place and 42 Street on June 29 appearing to look around the sides of the home and at the AC units and later disconnecting the cameras in hopes of going undetected.

The construction site’s supervisor said the two Goodman units, which are valued at approximately $6,000, were then stolen from the rear exterior of the residence.

Authorities said the subject was wearing a white T-shirt, long khaki pants, black sleeves covering both arms, red gloves and a turquoise and beige baseball cap.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

