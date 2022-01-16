SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders and good Samaritans came to the rescue of five people inside a car that overturned and ended up in a canal in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash in the area of Southwest 199th Avenue and 286th Street at around 7:45 p.m., Saturday.

Good Samaritans helped first responders reach the people inside the vehicle.

Cellphone video captured a Miami-Dade Police officer pulling a boy to safety. The child is even seen walking on his own.

Rescuers said he was one of two children and three adults who were saved.

No one needed to be taken to the hospital.

