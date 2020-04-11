1st responders give thanks to local medical staff at hospital visits

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - First responders across South Florida came together to honor frontline medical workers for their tireless work in battling the coronavirus pandemic day in and day out.

7News cameras captured officials with Miami-Dade Fire Rescue expressing their gratitude to a cheering staff outside Aventura Hospital, Saturday.

“Miami-Dade Fire Rescue wants to recognize and thank all the healthcare workers for your commitment and dedication,” said an MDFR official through a loudspeaker.

The show of support extended to the other side of the county. Nurses and other employees, all seen wearing masks, lined up outside Kendall Regional Medical Center in Southwest Miami-Dade. They clapped at MDFR crews who came to say thank you.

“We work with the hospital staff, especially the emergency department, all the time, and we do build relationships,” said MDFR Lt. Kirsten Miller, “and we just feel for how hard hospital staff has been working these past few weeks.”

Miami-Dade County has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Florida, with 6,758 cases and 93 deaths reported as of Saturday night.

Hospital officials said they’re grateful for MDFR’s gesture.

“Want to say thank you to Miami-Dade County Fire Rescue. You’re awesome,” said Peter Jude from Kendall Regional Medical Center.

The latest projections show the Sunshine State should see the peak of COVID-19 cases in another week and half.

The expressions of gratitude crossed the county line into Broward at another hot spot.

The Pembroke Pines Police Department posting a video to their YouTube channel showing police officers and fire department crews visiting Memorial Hospital West to thank healthcare workers there.

Officers held up signs as hospital staffers came out to take pictures.

The message may have been intended for healthcare workers, but Miller said it’s one we can all take to heart.

“Day in and day out, we see how hard the entire staffs at all the hospitals in Miami-Dade County are working, so we wanted to thank the hospitals’ staffs for the tremendous job that they’re doing,” she said.

“Thank you. We’re all in this together. Please stay safe and take care of yourself,” said an MDFR officials through a loudspeaker.

Back in Miami-Dade, MDFR crews also went to Jackson Memorial Hospital and Jackson South Medical Center to salute the healthcare workers there.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.