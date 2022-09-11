SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders geared up for a special caravan to raise awareness of children who are fighting cancer.

Police officers and firefighters on Saturday morning lined up their vehicles in Southwest Miami-Dade for the start of the fifth annual Gold Ribbon Parade.

The parade aims to support the fight against childhood cancer.

Young patients from Nicklaus Children’s Hospital and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital all watched as the volunteers drove by.

This year’s caravan featured police cars and motorcycles, a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue truck, the gold Ride2Revive Lamborghini, the Batmobile, other superhero vehicles and a helicopter.

