MIAMI (WSVN) - Baptist Health South Miami Hospital celebrates the arrival of Gia, the first baby born at their facility in 2024.

Gia made her debut at 1:35 a.m. Monday, weighing in at 8 pounds and measuring 20.25 inches—a true bundle of joy for her ecstatic parents.

As the first cries of Gia echoed through the maternity ward, the atmosphere at Baptist Health South Miami Hospital was filled with joy and anticipation.

Mother and baby are reported to be happy and healthy, setting a positive tone for the beginning of 2024.

Happy New Year indeed, as Baptist Health welcomes Gia and extends warm wishes to all families embracing new beginnings in the year ahead.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.