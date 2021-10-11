MIAMI (WSVN) - Organizers of a new South Florida festival are a mental health mission.

Dozens of people gathered at Margaret Pace Park in Miami on Sunday for the first Mind Your Health festival.

Attendees took part of yoga and meditation sessions hosted by the Warrior Flow Foundation.

The event also offered fitness activities for children.

Organizer Flavia Llizo, co-president of the Jackson Health Foundation, said there are resources for everyone, especially during these difficult times.

“Physical health and mental health come together. It’s all very important to balance out your overall health, and we are really here to support the community,” she said, “especially now during the pandemic, that so many people have suffered, staying at home and being isolated, and giving everyone an opportunity to come out and get the resources that they may need about mental health.”

7News anchor Lynn Martinez served as host at the event, which marked World Mental Health Day.

Proceeds will benefit the Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital.

