MIAMI (WSVN) - There have been more deaths and infections that were linked to a brand of eyedrops. One woman who contracted the same infection at a spa in Thailand now has a warning.

“I saw the name pseudomonas and my heart stopped, and I’m like, ‘Wow, these people are going through this,'” Sigal Konig said.

Konig said she survived Pseudomonas Aeruginosa, a bacteria recently found in contaminated eye drops that has sickened, blinded and killed people in 16 states, including Florida.

“It was very emotional, emotional time for me,” Konig said.

The first grade teacher told her story to encourage anyone with symptoms to get help immediately.

“They have to act fast,” she said.

Her infection happened in 2019 in Israel, where she was living at the time, but she took a job as a teacher in Thailand for a few months.

“I wanted to just have a fun day, you know, pamper myself, and I found a local spa, and I walked in, and I got a facial done,” Konig said, “and that was the beginning of my hell.”

Not long after her spa visit, her left eye became extremely sensitive and painful. After nearly three days in bed, she decided it was time to take action.

“I’m like, ‘Take me to the hospital now,'” she said.

Konig said the doctor who looked into her eye was frightened by what he saw.

“He holds his chair down, he’s like, ‘Where have you been?’ I’m like, ‘I was just in Thailand,'” Konig said. “‘You have a very rare bacteria right now in your eye that is currently eating your eye,’ that’s all he said.”

She would spend two weeks in the hospital with someone by her side every second of the day and night that put drops into her eyes in order to fight the bacteria.

Konig said the doctor told her he has no doubt that she picked up the bacteria at the spa in Thailand.

The recent outbreak in the U.S. is related to EzriCare Artificial Tears.

The now recalled drops were manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare in India and were sold in pharmacies across the country.

As of mid-March, 68 patients were infected by contaminated drops, three people have died and eight people lost their vision, four of those had to have their eyeballs removed.

“My eyes were saved, my vision was saved because I was fast,” Konig said. “There’s no time to waste.”

If you have used Ezri-Care or Delsam Pharma’s artificial tears and have experienced any problems with your eyes, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is also urging you to get help from a doctor immediately.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.