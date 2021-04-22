1st doses administered at pop-up vaccination site in North Bay Village

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pop-up COVID-19 vaccination site opened in North Bay Village.

7News cameras captured patients receiving their shots at North Bay Village Hall, near John F. Kennedy Causeway and Hispanola Avenue, Thursday.

The site only offered first doses.

Second doses will be distributed at the same location on May 13. For more information, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

