NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - Families in North Bay Village rode for a cause in the village’s first annual Stroller Derby.

Parents and children decorated their strollers, bicycles and wheelchairs and came together on Saturday to complete a mile lap and enjoy family-friendly activities.

“We’re out here getting our neighbors and families active,” said North Bay Village Vice Mayor Marvin Wilmoth. “Well, North Bay Village is the heart of the bay. We want to make sure all of our residents and neighbors and surrounding communities can enjoy that bay as well.”

Participants also brought diapers to donate to the Miami Diaper Bank.

The event was held in partnership with the Village of El Portal, Black Moms Miami, the Miami Diaper Bank and Werk it Moms.

