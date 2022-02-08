MIAMI (WSVN) - Emotions ran high in a Miami courtroom as a judge sentenced a 19-year-old man in the shooting death of his friend.

Thalys Oliveira on Tuesday was sentenced to 11 years and six months in the May 12, 2020 shooting of 15-year-old Arya Gray.

7News cameras captured members of the victim’s family who testified during the hearing. They did not hold back.

“You’re a murderer, and that’s what you are!” said Maria Gray, the victim’s mother, as she addressed Oliveira.

Loved ones shared the void in their lives that her untimely passing has brought.

“I miss her dearly. I don’t know how to live anymore,” said Gray. “I still can’t remove her contact from my phone. I still have her name there, and sometimes I’ll text her just because.”

“I lost my person, my best friend,” said Sasha Gray, the victim’s sister.

Oliveira pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

According to police, the shooting happened at an apartment near Northeast 10th Avenue and 78th Street.

Investigators said a group of teens were left alone when one of them brought a gun.

That firearm, police said, eventually ended up with Oliveira, who eventually shot the 15-year-old.

Among those who spoke at the sentencing hearing was Walter Javier, Gray’s uncle.

“As a first responder, judge, the most horrific thing that you can go to is responding to a call from a family member,” he said.

With the guilty plea, Oliveira’s attorneys were hoping for a lesser sentence, possibly rehabilitation boot camp.

But after consideration and hearing from Gray’s family, the judge handed down the prison sentence.

When asked whether he was expecting this outcome, Marian Corcilli, an attorney for Gray’s family, replied, “No, sir. I expect the worst, hope for the best, so the family came here not knowing exactly what was going to happen, and it’s been a rough few weeks.”

Oliveira’s attorneys and family declined to comment on the sentencing,

On top of his sentence, Oliveira was also sentenced to five years probation.

