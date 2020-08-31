19-year-old man accused of armed robbery of laptop in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida man is behind bars following a hold up at home.

Nineteen-year-old Junior Pierre appeared in bond court Monday morning.

He faces several charges, including armed robbery and displaying a firearm.

Back in July, Pierre attempted to buy a laptop from a seller near Southwest 32nd Avenue and 18th Street.

When the seller realized Pierre used fake money and tried to get the computer back, Pierre pulled a gun and ran off.

Pierre is currently being held without bond.

