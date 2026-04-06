MIAMI (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being gunned down in Miami.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to the area of 2500 Northwest 38th Street on Monday morning.

Investigators combed through the scene and found a weapon, bullet casings and bloody clothes.

A search is now underway for the shooter.

The victim was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He is expected to be OK.

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