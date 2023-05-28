SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people responsible for a shooting in a South Miami-Dade neighborhood that left a young man dead.

Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 260th Terrace and 130th Avenue in the Princeton neighborhood, Saturday night.

According to investigators, an argument in front of a house where a gathering was taking place escalated into a fight, at around 10 p.m.

Detectives said firearms were pulled out and discharged, striking 19-year-old Derrick Houston Jr. several times.

“They shot and killed the love of my life,” said a woman who asked not to be identified or her face on camera.

Neighbors said there was a party going on in the backyard of the house in front of where the shots rang out.

“Out of nowhere, just multiple shots, ‘boom, boom, boom, boom,'” said a witness. “I said, Oh, my God. I know that’s not fireworks.'”

The subjects fled in an unknown direction, police said.

First responders pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“He kept me out of trouble. I tried to keep him out of trouble,” said the woman who spoke with 7News.

The gunfire left area residents shaken up.

“It’s just fear, you know? Again, this area is a quiet area,” said the witness. “As you can see, it’s just a whole bunch of working people.”

🚨 SEEKING INFORMATION: On 5/27/23, Derrick Houston Jr. was killed in the area of SW 260 Terrace and SW 130 Avenue. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477. All calls are kept strictly anonymous. pic.twitter.com/wuV3lj6nZq — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 28, 2023

Police have not provided details about the subjects, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

