MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A young woman is fighting for her life after, police said, she was pulled unresponsive from the water off South Beach.

Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene near Sixth Street after receiving a call of a possible drowning at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Rescue crews quickly pulled the 19-year-old victim from the water and performed CPR.

Paramedics transported her to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition.

