MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a young man in connection to what investigators described as a domestic shooting in a Miami Springs neighborhood that left a man dead.

The incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, just after 10:30 p.m., Wednesday.

7News was on the scene as a car with two possible bullet holes was towed away.

According to Miami-Dade Police, the victim was shot and killed after a dispute between two men and a woman took place at a residence in the area.

A Ring doorbell camera captured police lights and a woman screaming, saying her boyfriend was fighting.

Some time later, officers are seen walking someone to a police car.

The suspect, identified as 19-year-old Lucas Cereceda, was taken into custody.

Detectives said Cereceda was at a home with his girlfriend when her ex-boyfriend showed up. Both he and Cereceda eventually got into an argument, and that’s when Cereceda pulled out a gun and fatally shot the man.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

On Thursday morning, police were seen canvassing the area and speaking to neighbors.

“They did move in here not too long ago,” said area resident David Umbach. “I’m not sure if it’s a married couple or two guys or what.”

Witnesses said a body was taken away by the medical examiner.

“Miami Springs is a haven. You hardly ever have anything like that happen here,” said Umbach.

Police are questioning Cereceda as well as the woman, who was also inside the home when the shooting happened, as they continue their investigation.

Cereceda is being charged with second-degree murder.

He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

