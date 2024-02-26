MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old faces serious charges after allegedly shooting a 14-year-old boy on the Miami Beach boardwalk.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 a.m., Sunday, in the 4800 block of the boardwalk.

Bryan Rodriguez, of Miami Lakes, is charged with second-degree attempted murder with a deadly weapon/firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Violent wknd on Miami Beach. One of two separate reported shootings involved the attempted murder of a boy, 14, in Mid Beach according to police. Bryan Rodriguez, 19, is accused of firing at a group of teens (ages 14-17), striking one in the leg near the Grand Beach Hotel. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/kl1fmrCMgF — Sheldon Fox-7 News (@fox_sheldon) February 26, 2024

According to the arrest report, the victims were walking northbound from the 4500 block of the boardwalk to the Grand Beach Hotel, located at 4835 Collins Ave.

An altercation occurred when Rodriguez, walking southbound with friends, allegedly passed the victims after a female in his group gave them a “stank face.” The situation escalated with profanities and gunshots, with Rodriguez reportedly firing at the victims and hitting the 14-year-old boy in the leg.

Rodriguez fled the scene but was later apprehended when Miami Beach Police stopped a matching vehicle.

A live round was reportedly found in Rodriguez’s left front pocket during a search.

The 14-year-old victim was transported to Ryder Trauma Center at JMH for a gunshot wound to his right calf muscle; his condition is unknown.

Rodriguez has been charged accordingly and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.