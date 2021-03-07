19-year-old arrested, charged with murder in shooting that left man dead, 2 others injured

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting at a Southwest Miami-Dade home that left a man dead and sent a woman and an elderly man to the hospital.

According to Miami-Dade Police, Ruben Warren Williams opened fire during an argument at a home in the area of Southwest 142nd Avenue and 294th Street, just after 11:15 a.m., Saturday.

Police and fire rescue crews responded to the residence to find three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them, later identified as 27-year-old Carlton Tillman, was pronounced dead.

Paramedics airlifted a 74-year-old man and a woman to Jackson South Medical Center in critical condition.

Officials said two firearms were recovered at the scene.

Police took Williams into custody late Saturday night. He is facing multiple charges, including second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, child abuse and animal cruelty with intent to injure or kill.

As of Sunday afternoon, police have not identified the surviving victims.

