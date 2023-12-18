MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life after, police said, she was attacked by someone who was not a stranger. The suspect that was arrested has known the victim for a long time.

The accused attacker, 19-year-old Ariel Chavez, will stay behind bars after appearing in court, Monday.

“I’m entering a stay away order, Mr. Chavez,” said a judge. “No contact with the victim.”

According to police, on Saturday, Chavez went after the 87-year-old woman with either a pair of scissors or a knife.

The stabbing happened inside an apartment building off Southwest Eighth Avenue and Fourth Street in Miami.

“She had surgery Saturday,” said John Perez, the victim’s son. “Her colon was perforated. They had to remove part of the colon.”

Perez told the judge, that his mother is getting worse.

“She’s having a second surgery today at 11 o’clock in the morning,” he said. “She has been in critical condition since she came in. We are hoping that things get better.”

The judge upgraded the charge against Chavez.

“I believe there is probable cause for attempted first-degree murder and it’s no bond,” the judge said.

According to Perez, Chavez is her friend’s grandson.

“He normally visits my mom weekly or every two weeks or something like that,” he said. “My mom has known him since he was small. My mom has always been nice to him and feeds him and helps him.”

According to the victim, “The defendant arrived and suddenly began to attack her unprovoked.”

Officers said that Chavez went back to victim’s apartment the next day.

“He was apprehended knocking at my mom’s door yesterday, in addition to that, he did call last night from jail to her phone,” Perez said. “I just wanted to make the court was aware of that.”

“Do not call her. That would be a violation of the stay-away order,” the judge said.

After Chavez was arrested, police said, he gave officers a full confession.

