MIAMI (WSVN) - Several residents are now displaced after a fire forced them out of their homes.

The fire that ignited Monday afternoon was unknown to the homeowner, and it wasn’t until the family’s dog started barking, that the owner realized that the fire started.

Nineteen people are now homeless and are receiving help from the America Red Cross.

Immense flames and thick black smoke filled up the sky at Miami’s Shenandoah neighborhood as the fire ripped through a home on Southwest 17th Lane and 23rd Avenue.

The homeowner, speaking Spanish, told 7News what he saw.

“I saw the flames. I got out of the house because I didn’t want to get burned up,” Lorenzo Hernandez said.

The fire fight was so intense that first responders had to evacuate from an apartment next door as a precaution.

“I use a cane. I didn’t even have time to grab my cane,” said Raul, a resident.

Soon after, crews were able to get a handle on the fire.

Hernandez does not know how the fire started.

“I don’t know anything,” he said. “They say they will send an investigator and figure out where the fire started.”

7News cameras Tuesday afternoon captured the extensive damage caused by the fire.

One person was rushed to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. That person has been released and is at home recovering.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.