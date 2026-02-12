DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Nearly two dozen dogs rescued from a hoarding situation in South Florida are now looking for their forever homes.

The Miami-Dade Animal Services is calling on the community to help give these pups the much-needed care after taking them in on Wednesday.

A video from social media shows staffers bringing the 19 dogs to their Doral headquarters after rescuing them from the southern part of the county.

“The neighbors were concerned for not just the well-being of the pets, but the people living in the house as well. The owner simply, you know, just kind of like surrendered, essentially. And he’s like, you know, ‘Go ahead and take them. I’m overwhelmed with them, and they’re going to be better off in your care,” said Miami-Dade Animal Services spokesperson Gabriella Dominguez.

Officials at the shelter said the situation at the owner’s home was such that they failed to spay or neuter the animals, allowing them to breed repeatedly.

The dogs, most of them pit bull mixes, including several mothers, are very docile and in overall decent shape despite the circumstances.

“Thankfully, the pets, even though they lived in those conditions, their condition is overall decent. Not the best, but not the worst that we’ve seen,” said Dominguez.

Now, the shelter’s biggest challenge is helping the newly rescued dogs adjust. Officials say that moving from a crowded home to a noisy shelter is stressful, and the animals will need to decompress.

“These pets will need to decompress. They’re now coming into a completely different environment. It’s very stressful here, unfortunately, so it’s going to take a lot of work that we’re going to have to put into these dogs, and the community usually will help us out the most by fostering these animals.”

That’s why officials are seeking the public’s help to find adopters or fosters who want to step up and provide these dogs with loving temporary or permanent homes.

If you are interested in fostering or adopting a pet, click here for more information.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.