NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The 18th Annual Haitian Community Thanksgiving brunch was held on Thursday.

The free-ticketed event is a favorite local tradition and is hosted by North Miami Mayor Alix Desulme, the Schultz Foundation and state representatives Dottie Joseph and Marie Paul Woodson.

There will be two locations were food will be served; the Joe Celestin Center in North Miami and Philcol Williams Community Center in Homestead.

Doors opened at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.