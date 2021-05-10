18-year-old who went missing in Miami found safe, police say

MIAMI (WSVN) - A young woman who went missing in Miami has been found safe, police said.

According to City of Miami Police, 18-year-old Lilith Marie Berrios had been last seen at her home along the 1700 block of Southwest 30th Street, early Monday morning.

Investigators said Berrios stands 5 feet tall, weighs around 130 pounds, and has brown hair and blue-green eyes.

Just before 11:15 p.m. on Monday, police confirmed they have located Berrios.

