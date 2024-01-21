MIAMI (WSVN) - A young man is on the road to recovery after, his mother said, he was shot in front of his little brother in Coconut Grove.

The victim’s mother spoke with 7News on Saturday, as her 18-year-old son continues to recover at Holtz Children’s Hospital.

“It’s lot of trauma going on with him because he says he doesn’t want to live, ’cause they destroyed all his face,” she said.

According to City of Miami Police, the victim was shot last Sunday night along the 3700 block of Day Avenue.

“He’s got to be thankful that God gave him another chance. He’s not a bad kid,” said his mother.

The teen’s mother, who asked 7News to shield their identities, said he was behind the wheel of a car at the time of the shooting.

“[My sons] were at the wrong place at the wrong time, trying to reroute the GPS going to a grandma’s house,” she said. “Three guys pulled out of nowhere, pointed a gun at his face.”

Investigators said the shots were fired during an attempted armed robbery as the victim tried to get away. A bullet struck him in the face.

Luckily, he was able to drive himself to the hospital.

“I want people out there, if you know these people, please, please [come forward], because I don’t wish this on another mother,” said his mother.

The victim’s distraught mother is now asking for the public’s help to catch whoever is responsible. She also has a message for the shooter

“He’s a coward. Having a gun or being with other people, they think they’re men,” she said. “No, that doesn’t make you a man, a gun doesn’t make you a man. We’ve got to stop the violence with the guns.”

If you have any information on this shooting or the subjects’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.