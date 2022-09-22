NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details after a shooting left one person dead.

A gunman opened fire in the area of North Miami Avenue and 152nd Street, Tuesday night.

Eighteen-year-old Jude Merisier was killed.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.