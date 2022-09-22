NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - New details after a shooting left one person dead.
A gunman opened fire in the area of North Miami Avenue and 152nd Street, Tuesday night.
Eighteen-year-old Jude Merisier was killed.
Police are still searching for the suspect.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
